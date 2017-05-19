VEHARI - The administration ordered the Health Department to enhance efficiency of the anti-polio workers.

Addressing a meeting held to review three-day anti-polio campaign, Deputy Commissioner directed the official to mark the child’s finger while administering anti-polio drops.

District Health Officer Dr Naeem Sadiq Malhi briefed the DC that at least 5.2 million children, under the age of five, have been administered anti-polio drops out of total 532,000. He said the remaining children will be vaccinated in next two days, adding the health department is determined to achieve 100 percent result this year.

AC Syed Asif Hussain Shah and District Health Authority CEO Dr Shoaibur Rehman also attended the meeting.