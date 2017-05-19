Islamabad - Another four hardcore convicted terrorists were executed at a jail in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, the ISPR said in a statement.

These convicts, tried by military courts, were involved in the killing of innocent civilians, destruction of communication/electricity infrastructure, destruction of educational institutions, attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan and law enforcement agencies. The convict Muhammad Ibrahim, son of Maseen was an active member of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). He was involved in the killing of a civilian, destruction of a bridge and attacking armed forces which resulted in the death of civilians and a soldier. He was also in possession of explosives. The convict admitted his offences before a magistrate and the trial court. He had been awarded death sentence.

Convict Rizwan Ullah, son of Taj Mir Khan, also an active member of TTP, was involved in the killing of a civilian, kidnapping a WAPDA employee and attacking armed forces which resulted in injuries to an officer and a soldier. He was also in possession of firearms and explosives. The convict had admitted to the offences before a magistrate and the trial court. He had been awarded death sentence.

Convict Sardar Ali, son of Muhammad Akram Khan, another active member of TTP, was involved in attacking armed forces and destruction of educational institutions which resulted in injuries and death of soldiers. He was also in possession of explosives. The convict had admitted to his offences before a magistrate and the trial court. He had been awarded death sentence.

Convict Sher Muhammad Khan, son of Ahmed Khan, also an active member of TTP, was involved in the killing of a civilian and attacking armed forces which resulted in the death and injuries to soldiers. He was also in possession of firearms and explosives. The convict had admitted to his offences before a magistrate and the trial court. He had been awarded death sentence.