QUETTA - Awami National Party (ANP) has cancelled its May 23 Quetta public gathering due to security concerns, said Asghar Khan Achakzai, provincial president of ANP Balochistan chapter on Thursday.

“Three suicide bombers and a vehicle laden with explosives are roaming in Quetta city, Asghar Khan read the contents of a letter provided by the administration to cancel the forthcoming public gathering in view of terror strikes.

Earlier, the ANP had announced a public gathering on May 23 in Quetta wherein party chief Asfandyar Wali had to deliver a speech.

Addressing a press conference, Asghar said the ANP had made arrangements for public gathering on May 23 in Saddiq Shaheed Ground and ANP chief and other central leaders had to address the public meeting.

He said it was conveyed by administration in every meeting that ANP can’t hold gathering in perspective of terror attacks.

“Due to the security compulsion we are shelving our public gathering. We don’t want any unpleasant incident to happen because of our gathering,” said ANP Balochistan president

Asghar Achakzai also distributed the letter among media representatives in which the party had been warned against arranging any public meeting due to precarious security situation.

He asked from government and authorities concerned that why only the ANP was not given security clearance for holding the gathering by the administration, while at the same time another party, he added without naming PTI which had set ground for a political show, was going to hold a public meeting in Quetta on May 19.

Asghar lamented that why everything went wrong when ANP tried to hold public show and why other parties were exempted from security clearance. He added that all political parties were organising gatherings in view of approaching general elections in 2018 but ANP was again facing 2013-like situation.

The ANP provincial president reminded that the ANP had announced Oct 26 for public gathering in Quetta last year and even party chief Asfandyar Wali Khan and Mian Iftikhar Hussain had arrived Quetta, but militants attacked police recruits at Police Training Center (PTC) on Oct 24 in which dozens of police recruits were killed.

“We had postponed the gathering, and perhaps the PTC incident was staged to stop ANP from holding public gathering,” alleged Asghar Khan Achakzai.

He added that once again hurdles were being created for ANP as general polls were approaching nearer and similar incidents were happening with party which engaged party in 2013.

Asghar said that rumours were in the air to again keep ANP away from public and that was condemnable.

Dr Anayatullah addressing on the occasion said that the policies of good and bad Taliban, good and bad province and good and bad politician were being adopted.