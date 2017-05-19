ISLAMABAD - The government has paid Rs1731.675 million to the army for the rehabilitation of temporarily dislocated persons (TDPs) in the current year.

Minister for States and Frontier Regions Lt-Gen. (retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch told the National Assembly on Thursday that during the current financial year, Rs1800 million were allocated for the rehabilitation of TDPs. He said of this, Rs1731.675 million have been released to the armed forces for the rehabilitation of TDPs.

Baloch said that Rs68.325 million was available against which Rs50.000 million have been approved for the rehabilitation of mosques in South Waziristan Agency.

He said an unspent amount of Rs18.325 million was currently lying with the finance department of FATA Secretariat.

The minister in his written reply said that during the last six years, Rs3045.785 million were utilised on account of compensation under “Shuhada Package” out of the total released amount of Rs3566.124 million.

He said that Rs3480.55 million have been spent for compensating the legal heirs of 12,167 slain or injured persons including Levies, Khassadars and civilians.

A total of 5,740 persons including Levies, Khasadars and civilians lost their lives, he said.

For the financial losses, under the Citizen Losses Compensation Programme (CLCP), the government is providing Rs 400,000 for fully damaged and Rs160,000 for partially damaged houses. The FATA Secretariat has released Rs6.379 billion to political administrations of five agencies, where TDPs were returning, while Rs5.277 billion has been disbursed among 15,139 persons, the house was told. After conducting surveys, there are an estimated 80,000 damaged houses, out of which 22,471 have been validated for compensation.

According to the SAFRON data, six countries and the World Bank have provided a donation of $166.3 million for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

The SAFRON told the Senate Special Committee on Marginalised Segments of Society January this year that China has given $10 million, the United States $30 million, Germany $12 million, Turkey $5.3 million, the World Bank $75 million, Japan $19 million and the United Kingdom has given $15 million for reconstruction and rehabilitation of affected people of FATA.

ATIF KHAN