ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said the opposition should avoid politics on issues related to national security.

In a statement, she said that Pakistan would not compromise on national security issues and all political parties should show unity on the Kulbhushan Jadhav issue. She said that Pakistan contested the case against Jadhav in its best way in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the Ministry of Law and Justice was reviewing the decision of ICJ in the Jadhav’s case. “Kulbhushan Jadhav is an Indian agent and terrorist and he had admitted it in a video statement, therefore, relaxation will not be granted in this case,” she said.

Earlier, addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday, she said that the quality of education was being improved besides enhancing budgetary allocation for the sector.

She said that under the Prime Minister’s Education Reform Programme, attention was being given to the promotion of quality education to prepare a quality human resource to take full benefit of the development projects like the CPEC. She said that focus was being given on teachers’ training.

She said under a historic public-private partnership, expertise of private schools was being used for enhancing the standard of public sector schools. She said existing facilities are being upgraded and additional facilities are being provided in 422 public sector educational institutions in the federal capital. She said for this purpose, out of Rs3b, Rs2b rupees have been released on the directions of the PM.