HYDERABAD: Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping and president of the National Party Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo has blamed India for sponsoring terrorist elements in the facade of Baloch and Sindhi separatists in Pakistan.

Bizenjo while speaking to media in Hyderabad Press Club, apologized to the people of Sindh over recent firing incident in Gwadar, he further said, “2 leaders from my political party and 50 workers have been gunned down by terrorists in Balochistan.”

According to Bizenjo, the targeted labourers were working on a road project and its contractor was affiliated with the National Party.

While referring to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement where he said that ‘Baloch were calling for his help,’ Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo said that it showed that India was involved spreading terrorism in Pakistan. He also added that Baloch were being misguided by foreign hands.

Regarding CPEC, the federal minister insisted that the impression about the project was misplaced and its not undermining Balochistan’s autonomy.