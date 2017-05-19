TOBA TEK SINGH - A woman was crushed to death by a Karachi-bound train near railway level-crossing here the other day.

Rescue 1122 sources informed that the deceased woman identified as Laila Tahir, 32, resident of Insari Colony, Gojra, had come to see her relatives at Toba along with her brother and nephew. The woman and her brother crossed rail track her nephew was in the middle of the track when suddenly Karachi-bound night coach train, coming from Lahore, appeared. She hurriedly returned back to save her nephew who remained safe but she herself was hit by the train. As a result she died instantly.

Meanwhile, teenage girl allegedly committed suicide in Chak 323/GB near Pirmahal. Villagers told reporters that deceased Shahnaz Bibi, 16, daughter of Sultan Ahmad, exchanged harsh words with her aunt (her father’s sister) over some domestic issue. At which she took poisonous pills and consequently she died.