Census resumed in Killi Luqman and Killi Jahangir on Friday after a decision on the matter was taken at the flag meeting between Afghan and Pakistani authorities on Thursday.

According to security officials, the process shall be completed in three days. The census teams reached the villages Friday morning.

The decision was taken at a flag meeting, part of a series of other such meetings on the issue that have taken place over the past few weeks.

It was made sure the head of each house was present in the area as most of the affected people were staying at the relief camps set up in Old Chaman.

Census process was halted in Killi Luqman and Killi Jahangir on May 5 when the Afghan Border Police force opened fire and started shelling on the area, affecting and claiming lives of locals. Most of them had moved out of the areas in search of safer spots.

However, Bab-e-Dosti remained closed on the 15th consecutive day.