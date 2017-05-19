Islamabad - Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat has expressed his confidence in the operational preparedness of the Pakistan Air Force.

According to PAF spokesperson, Gen Hayat expressed these views during his visit to Air Headquarters, Islamabad on Thursday where he was given a detailed briefing on the organisation, role and functioning of the Pakistan Air Force. On his arrival, he was received by Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman.

Later, Gen Hayat called on Air Chief Aman, in his office. Both remained together for some time and discussed matters of professional interest.

The air chief apprised the CJCSC of various ongoing modernization/up-gradation programs of the PAF. The Air chief also presented him a new book titled “PAF Attaining New Heights”.