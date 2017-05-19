GUJRANWALA/WAZIRABAD - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday paid a surprising visit to a wheat procurement centre in Wazirabad and suspended the centre in-charge for the poor arrangements and inappropriate behaviour, following the farmers’ complaints.

On his arrival, all the administrative officers rushed to the spot while the CM stayed there for only 15 minutes and then departed for his next goal. When, the chief minister reached the centre, he found poor arrangements for wheat growers at the procurement centre and expressed his resentment. Many farmers complained him about lack of facilities in hot weather and misbehaviour of the officials. The chief minister suspended centre in-charge Rana Jamshed. Talking to the farmers, he said the PML-N government was trying its best to facilitate the farmers and strengthen agriculture.

He examined the arrangements and expressed his dissatisfaction over the poor arrangements and non-availability of drinking water in the center. The chief minister checked the record and disagreed with the poor data system and inefficiency of the crew.

He also ordered District Food Controller Gujranwala for making better arrangements at the procurement centres in his area. Deputy Commissioner Aamir, Assistant Commissioner Noorul Ain and Tehsildar Ghulam Mustafa Ansari were also present.

Earlier, the CM reached Wazirabad by a helicopter while MPA Shaukat Manzoor Cheema welcomed him.

Addressing laptop distribution ceremony separately, Punjab Minister for Women Development Hameeda Waheeduddin said that the Punjab government was keen to promote education sector; talented students are being given laptops on merit. She said that hundreds of thousands of students would be provided laptops for fighting the economic war of the country enabling them to play their due role for setting the economy on strong foundations.

The minister further said that besides providing laptops, the Punjab government had also set up Punjab Educational Endowment Fund under which scholarships worth Rs11 billion have been given to thousands of talented students who have become doctors, engineers, teachers, bankers, experts and scientists. They are now serving the country, she said.

She added that the ceremony had been arranged to highlight merit, salute the dignity of handwork and paying tributes to the splendid efforts of those great sons and daughters of the nation who achieved the place through round-the-clock work.

She said the Punjab government has distributed 315,000 laptops on merit in three phases so far while in the fourth phase, 115,000 laptops are being distributed to the students before Ramazan. Moreover, she said, 150,000 modern laptops would be distributed during the next financial year and more funds will be allocated in the budget for the purpose. It was told in the ceremony that total 4,808 lap tops have been distributed in Gujranwala under third phase.