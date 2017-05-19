MANDI BAHAUDDIN - A police constable was gunned down by unidentified motorcyclists here during snap-checking at a picket on Thursday.

According to police, two constables including Adeel were deployed at a police picket near village Kala Shadian for snap-checking. In the meantime, two unidentified armed motorcyclists came there and stopped at the barrier. When constables approached them for checking, the robbers opened fire on them.

As a result Adeel died on the spot while the other got wounded. The motorcyclists fled the scene. Meanwhile, a source claimed that the ‘robbers’ took away motorcycle and weapon of the deceased constable as well. The Qadirabad Police have registered FIR of the incident and launched search operation to nail the culprits.