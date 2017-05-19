Curfew was imposed in Mohmand Agency after the police was informed that six suicide bombers has entered the agency, said an officer of the political administration.

According to the officer, “For preventative measures curfew was imposed, the area has been at security risk for awhile.”

According to law enforcement personnel, shoot at site orders have been passed if they saw anything suspicious.

Everything has been shut down including educational institutions, offices and market places and hospitals after the curfew was imposed. Blanket ban was placed on any social activity.