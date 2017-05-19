Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday introduced electoral rolls’ computerised system in Punjab and Balochistan.

ECP Director Electoral Rolls Wing Babar Malik said that after training of ECP staff and implementation of this system in the whole country, people would have latest facility of their vote registration.

He said all concerned machinery and computers would be installed in ECP offices in all districts. He said after introduction of this system, the training process of district election commissioners, election officers and other concerned staff had been started in both provinces.

He said all concerned staff would be trained on new computerised system of electoral rolls. He said after this training, a separate training process would be started phase-wise on district level.