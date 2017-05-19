The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested three culprits over violation of copyright act and human trafficking today.

FIA arrested Aamir and Kashmir over alleged violation of copyright act and recovered printing material from their possession in a raid in Gulistan Colony of Faisalabad.

The FIA also arrested a human trafficker Mujeebur Rehman from Samundari area.

The accused had looted Rs8,45,000 rupees from people in the name of sending them abroad and arrangement handsome source of livelihood for them there.

FIA is further interrogating the nabbed culprits.