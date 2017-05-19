Thatched huts located in Multan’s Bhatta Colony New Lateefabad area caught fire on Friday, reports local media.

However, the firefighters brought the fire under control after an hour.

According to details, fire erupted in shacks located in Multan’s Bhatta Colony New Lateefabad. Before long, the blaze overtook other huts too. Four fire brigade vehicles rushed to the site and put out the fire. The cause of the fire could not be identified.

According to fire brigade officials, "Over 40 shanties were torched to ashes. However, the incident did not entail any loss of life."