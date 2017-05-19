Punjab’s former governor and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s leader Chaudary Sarwar said that electoral reforms were very important for the upcoming general elections.

Earlier, convener of the sub-committee of the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms Law Minister Zahid Hamid said that to remove the differences of the stakeholders on contentious issues was a painstaking and time-consuming task but work on it has been initiated and would take up each and every issue to resolve the differences of the stakeholders on it.

Chaudary Sarwar Tweeted saying,

It is necessary to bring electoral reforms to ensure transparency in the next general elections. — Mohammad Sarwar (@ChMSarwar) May 18, 2017





After 2013 elections PTI brought forward a proposal to Election Commission of Pakistan that the election process needs reforms to have fair and transparent elections.