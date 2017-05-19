Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Friday compared the rule of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to that of East India Company in the Indian Subcontinent.

“The Sharif family is running Pakistan like a company. In fact, every province is being run like a company, from Zardari companies in Sindh to Fazlur Rehman’s in Balochistan,” Imran said while addressing his party's first public gathering in Quetta in five years.

“Our leaders are running the country like the East India Company and they are getting richer and richer with each passing day by exploiting the country's resources,” he added.