Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said the incumbent government is pursuing a people-centric approach for development and has increased provincial share in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2017-18, which was three times more as compared to FY 2012-13.

While chairing a meeting of the National Economic Council on Friday Nawaz said, "Pakistan's economic indicators have significantly improved and are being acknowledged by international financial rating institutions."

The PM said that the growth rate of 5.28% was commendable and Pakistan has now emerged as among the fastest growing economies.

He said federal and provincial governments were working in harmony for the development of the country. He said projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were also on the fast track.

Nawaz said during the Belt and Road Forum at China all chief ministers accompanied him and the world saw that Pakistan was united and unanimous for development. He termed it a very positive message.

"We are focusing on Energy projects. Not only power supply is our priority but we are providing affordable power supply for consumers," he said.

"We are focusing on a balanced mix of sources for energy including LNG, coal, hydel, solar and wind," he added.

Nawaz said, "Infrastructure is the key to development and the government is focusing on roads and communication networks."

The PM further said, "FATA, AJK and GB are as important for the federal government as other provinces."