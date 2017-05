ISLAMABAD: Indian woman Uzma, has submitted her reply to Islamabad High Court today.

In the 6-page reply, Uzma said that she was forced to sign the Nikkahnama and repeated her previous statement.

According to the reply, Tahir’s affidavit is based on lies. Barrister Shahnawaz submitted the reply on behalf of Uzma.

In the reply it was also requested that she is allowed to travel to India as her visa will expire on May 30.

The hearing of the case has been scheduled on May 21.