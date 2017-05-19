At least two people were arrested over having links with captured Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadav.

According to police, the arrested persons were affiliated with Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

The arrested men were nabbed from Lyari area of Karachi and are involved in criminal offences of serious nature.

Police also stated that the suspects wanted to target key figures in the country. Moreover, 13 people have been detained over bursting a gas pipeline in Mangopir area of Karachi.

On the other hand, a suspected criminal was gunned down in a police encounter at Quaidabad area. Rangers arrested three persons involved in cases of kidnapping, murder and terrorism from Purani Sabzi Mandi.

It is being said that the arrested person are affiliated with Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) - London. Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) apprehended two persons from Purani Sabzi Mandi area as well.