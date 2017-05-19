MAILSI - A couple, who had contracted love-marriage a decade ago, was murdered under mysterious circumstances in their house while asleep here the other day.

The police sources informed that the incident was occurred in Mohallah Hassanabad, Basti Aloo Shah in the suburbs of Mailsi.

The police said that Ramzan had contracted love marriage with Abida some 14 years ago. The couple had four children from the wedlock, two of whom are visually-impaired. The police said that Ramzan, residence of Mohallah Hassanabad Basti Aloo Shah and his wife were shot dead by unidentified assailants. Two children of the couple - Muhammad Awais, 12, and nine-year-old Fatima were in school at the time of the incident while the two others with visual disability - Muhammad Sadees and Afnan were at home. When the two children came back home from school they found dead bodies of their parents. They called neighbours who later informed.

The Mailsi City Police rushed to the spot and shifted the dead bodies for autopsy and medico-legal formalities to the THQ Hospital. The police also recovered a pistol from the room.

The police suspected that love-marriage of the couple could be the motive behind the murder. However, further investigation has been launched to ascertain facts about the incident.