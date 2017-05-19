SHEIKHUPURA - Two teen ‘lovers’ committed suicide after being failed to contract marriage in village Jatri Kohna in the remit of Farooqabad Saddr Police here on Thursday.

According to police, 18-year-old Abu Bakar 18, tenth-grader and Aqsa, 15, a class-IX student had been in love with each other and anxious to get married. Despite their love for each other, their families had refused to allow them marry. Disappointed at their parents decision, the youth and the girl went to nearby fields. First the youth shot his lover Aqsa dead and later shot self in the head with the same weapon. On information, the police shifted the dead bodies to city morgue for autopsy and launched further information.