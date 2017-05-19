SADIQABAD - A man was arrested allegedly for killing his daughter and son-in-law for ‘honour’ here the other day.

According to Saddr Police, 20-year-old Rehana of Kacha Shahi Road locality had contracted love-marriage with her relative Khan Muhammad, 25. The marriage created differences between the families but the girl’s father Pannu, apparently, reconciled with his daughter and took the couple to his home. The couple went missing from the house and during police investigation; it was revealed that Pannu served them intoxicating food. He confessed to have strangled the couple after they went unconscious and buried them in the yard of a house in a brick-kiln. The police recovered the bodies and arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway.