A meeting of the syndicate committee has decided to reopen the main campus of Abdul Wali Khan University, closed since the lynching of Mashal Khan, on May 22 (Monday).

The committee, however, has decided to reopen the Garden Campus where the journalism student was lynched on May 25. Classes at Shankar campus will begin from May 24.

The university has been close since April 13.

On May 16, police arrested three more suspects, including a lecturer of Islamic Studies, in Mashal's lynching case.

Wajid, alias Malang, was a lecturer at a government degree college. Other suspects included students Jalal and Sajid.

According to the police, Wajid was an accomplice of the main accused in the case, Arif, who was on the run and had also given an incendiary speech before Mashal was murdered by a mob.

Mashal, a journalism student at the university, was stripped, beaten, shot, and thrown from the second floor of his hostel by a violent mob on April 13 which had accused him of blasphemy.