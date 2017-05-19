KASUR - The journalist community expressed grave concerns over the killing of a private news channel’s reporter in a robbery, saying that the government’s dillydallying in action against robbers have given rise to such incidents with mediamen.

This was crux of speeches made by office-bearers of different media organisations during a meeting at Kasur Press Club (KPC) here on Thursday.

The participants vehemently condemned brutal killing of the reporter, Mian Abdur Razzaq, who was shot dead in a robbery attempt near Depalpur Road Railway Crossing in Khuddian Khas.

KPC president Haji Sharif Mehr expressed his grief over the incident and urged the police to arrest the culprits as soon as possible. KPC general secretary Tariq Mehmood said that had the police punish culprits of the early such incidents, such killings would not have been happened. He flayed the police failure to maintain law and order in the district, saying if the police high-ups are unable to perform their duty, they have no right to serve on the posts.

Earlier, funeral of the slain journalist was offered in Pattoki. The KPC president, general secretary, chairman Ashraf Wahla, UC chairmen - Mehr Latif and Abdus Sattar attended the funeral. They also prayed for rest of the departed soul in eternal peace. It is to be noted that the KPC president was also attacked in Kot Radha Kishan about 40 days ago but he managed to escape the bullets fired on him by dacoits.