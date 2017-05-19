Saudi Arabia has once again rejected Pakistan plea for increasing Hajj quota.

Minister for religious affairs Sardar Yousaf had requested Saudi Hajj Ministry last week for an increase in Hajj Quota.

According to a private TV channel, ministry of religious affairs had requested that Hajj quota be enhanced for Pakistan because of increase in its population.

Saudi Hajj Ministry while rejecting application took the plea that census in Pakistan is now underway and is not completed yet, therefore it is difficult to evaluate how much population has increased in Pakistan. It can be considered after completion of census that how much hajj quota can be increased.