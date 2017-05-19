UMERKOT: Patients at Civil Hospital Umerkot are getting treatment in tents.

Civil Hospital Umerkot is currently under construction due to which the pediatrics, gynecology and general wards were closed. To facilitate the patients a tent was set up in front of the hospitals.

The patients had to wait in lines under the open sky in this heat while there were no pedestal fans in the tents too.

According to Umerkot Civil Surgeon Dr Muhammad Jam, he was not sure till when the construction of the hospital will be completed.