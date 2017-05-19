Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority has issued a reminder to all TV channels to follow Ramzan Guidelines.

Earlier PEMRA had issued a guideline on 3rd May to tv channels and radio stations. Channels were warned that if any violation takes place PEMRA would take strict action.

In the latest tweet PEMRA has said,

ٹی وی چینلز رمضان المبارک کی نشریات سے متعلق ہدایات نامہ ملحوظ خاطر رکھیں، پیمرا کی یاددہانی pic.twitter.com/hEBacAoFWF — Report PEMRA (@reportpemra) May 19, 2017





On 3rd May PEMRA tweeted guidelines for tv channels and other mediums,