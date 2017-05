Punjab Food Authority has sealed a number of restaurants in Liberty market, Gaddafi stadium and M.M Alam road.

According to reports, the cleanliness standard of the restaurants was very poor. Cockroaches were found in large quantity, the kitchens were kept unclean and stale vegetables were being used.

A number of restaurants have been shut down after PFA checked on them. They cant resume work will standards are not maintained and the fine has been submitted.