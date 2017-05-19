Prime Minister's Health Insurance Scheme will soon be expanded to thirty-two districts of the province said Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif today.

He was chairing a meeting on the reforms and measures for the improvement of healthcare system in Lahore.

The Chief Minister said a modern system has been introduced to buy, distribute and deliver medicines.

Shahbaz Sharif said additional one hundred mobile health units will be imported to provide standard medical facilities to the people of far-flung areas.