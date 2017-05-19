Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Friday said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should have shouldered his responsibility for Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case as the issue pertains to national security.

While strongly criticising the government he said, “The government aims to provide a ‘walk over’ to India. The Attorney General should have been sent in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to represent Pakistan in the case.”

He accused the government of not fulfilling its duties pertaining to Kulbhushan’s case and said, “The government’s inefficiency is evident over the matter.”

He also asked the government to present Dawn leaks report in parliament.