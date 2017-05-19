GUJRAT - Separate price lists for retailers and wholesalers will be set to control the prices of foodstuffs and avoid any irregularity in provision of daily-use items to the public during Ramazan.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa said while addressing a meeting of District Peace Committee here the other day. He said that begging, overcharging and amalgamation will be strictly discouraged. He said that a comprehensive and foolproof plan has been devised for security of mosques, Imambargahs, shrines and public places across the district during the month of Ramazan. The DC said that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif is paying special attention to the rate of daily use items. He said that the green and red printed lists should be provided to the retailers and wholesalers respectively. He asked members of the peace committee to keep an eye on prices of household goods and informed the administration in case of any complaint. He said that floor, oil and other foodstuffs will be provided on subsidised rates in Ramazan, adding that officials has been appointed for monitoring of Ramazan Bazaar. There would be no loadshedding during Sehr and Iftar times, the DC claimed.

On the occasion, DPO Sohail Zafar Chatha said that policemen will perform their duty outside mosques during prayers and Taraveeh times. He urged the members of peace committee to provide volunteers for the purpose whom the police will provide necessary training. He pledged that the Amplifier Act violators will be dealt with sternly.