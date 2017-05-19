ISLAMABAD - The meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for sighting the crescent of Ramazan will be held on May 26, Friday, at Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony premises. The committee has announced that on the evening of May 26, it would gather to witness the moon of Ramzanul Mubarak 1438 AH. Meetings of Zonal/District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will be held the same day at their respective headquarters at the same time.