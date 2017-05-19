SADIQABAD/GUJRANWALA - Nine persons including seven women were crushed to death while 33 were injured separate road accident occurred in different areas here the other day.

According to Rescue 1122, six persons of Bangla Minthar were on the way on a rickshaw when a truck carrying devotees from Sehwan Sharif rolled onto the vehicle in Ghotki. Resultantly, six persons identified as Ghulam Ali, Dilawar, Kajal, Khushbu, Mehak and Rimsha were crushed to death. The truck driver escaped the scene.

In another incident, a bus carrying devotees from Sehwan Sharif was on the way back Punjab when it overturned near Ranjhe Khan due to speeding. As a result, 33 devotees were injured and were given first aid by the rescue while the 12 critically injured were rushed to Sheikh Zayed Hospital RY Khan.

In Gujranwala, three women died in result of collusion between a tractor-trolley and rickshaw here at Ladhewala Goraya. Rescue sources informed that Iffat, 29, wife of Muhammad Yaqoob, Haleema, 42, wife of Muhammad Pervez and Tahira, 35, wife of Muhammad Ashraf were going somewhere in a rickshaw when a speeding tractor-trolley hit the three-wheeler. Resultantly, all the three women died on the spot while rickshaw driver Afzal sustained injuries and was rushed to DHQ hospital.