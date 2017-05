CHINIOT:- The Livestock Department has handed over buffaloes and cows to 18 disabled women. A special event was organised to hand over the cattle to the special persons. Deputy Commissioner Ayub Khan, Punjab Livestock Additional Secretary Ashiq Hussain Dogar, MNA Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, MPA Maulana Ilyas and District Council Chairman Mehr Saqlain Sajanka also joined in.–STAFF REPORTER