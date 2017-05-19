KHYBER AGENCY - As many as fifteen students sustained injuries in a clash between students of Government Degree College, Landi Kotal and Khasadar personnel on Thursday.

An official of the local administration said that a clash took place between Khasadar force personnel and students when the students were prevented from blocking Landi Kotal Bypass Road as a protest against the lack of teaching staff at the college and suspension of students’ scholarships.

President students’ union of the college, Shah Fahad, said that they were staging a peaceful rally in favour of their demands but the Khasadar troops started beating them and fired aerial shots to disperse them. The rude behaviour of the administration annoyed the students who retaliated back and fifteen students were injured as a result. He said that they would continue their protest till their problems are resolved.

Tehsildar Landi Kotal Irshad Mohmand said that two students were slightly injured due to kicking and fisting among the students and Khasadar personnel as the administration strived to resume traffic on Pak-Afghan Highway. The issue was settled after intervention of senior officers, he said.

Later, the student leaders met Assistant Political Agent Landi Kotal Niaz Muhammad who assured them of resolving their problems and taking departmental action against the Khasadar personnel who had misbehaved with the students.