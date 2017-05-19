QUETTA - The law-enforcement agencies thwarted a major terror bid on Thursday and seized arms and ammunition. The forces conducted raid in Dera Bugti’s Loopserni area and recovered two anti-tank landmines which were planted on roadside for subversive act. In another raid in Sohbatpur, the security forces also defused a fixed landmine. The timely action of security forces foiled two terror attacks in Balochistan.