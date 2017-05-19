RAWALPINDI: A 30-year-old married woman was held hostage and then raped for five days by two men in Rawat.

According to the police, the victim told them that Khurram and Nauman, had stopped her near a bus stop while she was on her way to her father's house and forced her into their car.

They kept her in a house in Nai Abadi area near Rawat and raped her for continuous five days. They also shared compromising photos of her on social media.

She told police that Khurram, who lives abroad and had only recently returned to Rawat, had asked for her hand in marriage years ago, but her father had refused.

Police filed a case and arrested both Khurram and Nauman, a motorcycle mechanic, and recovered their mobile phones.

The two suspects are due to appear before a magistrate court.

Khurram had re-applied for his visa and planned on leaving the country soon, the SHO added.

The victim was taken to District Headquarters Hospital for medical tests and has now returned home.