GUJRANWALA - Two robbers were killed and another arrested after a shootout here on Thursday.

According to police, four armed robbers barged into a shoes shop located in Model Town, took the employees hostage and started collecting whatever they found in the shop. The police after getting information rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area. The robbers, however, started firing on the policemen and tried to flee which led to a shootout.

In crossfire, two robbers, later identified as Usman and Shahzeb, were killed and another was arrested while their fourth accomplice managed to escape.

Dead bodies of the robbers were shifted to hospital for post-mortem and the arrested robber is being interrogated.