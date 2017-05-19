SARGODHA - The University of Sargodha approved an endowment fund to facilitate the deserving students for seeking higher education.

The decision was made in the first session of Syndicate, 2017, convened here with UoS Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed in the chair.

Registrar Mudassar Kamran presented agenda for the session which mainly focused on the pending matters of last two and half years and approved besides putting forth specific measures for their early resolution. The session also took under consideration the recommendations of academic council and selection board. It extended hand to resolve the issue of staff shortage at Mianwali and Bhakkar campuses. The members emphasised the need to standardise the quality of education and endorsed the setting up of the office of Research Innovation and Commercialisation.

The vice chancellor exchanged his views in the perspective of Pak-China relationship and CPEC agreement. In the pretext, he stressed a need to promote Urdu language and agro-based research. The VC briefed the syndicate members about the ongoing research and constructive activities.

Among others who participated in the session were MPA Malik Waris Kallu, Ghaznafar Chheena, Member Higher Education Punjab, Dr Shoaib Anwar, Member Higher Education Commission, and Islamabad Dr Mehmudul Hassan Butt.