SARGODHA - The University of Sargodha distributed cash incentives to the faculty members of distinguish departments for their meritorious services in the field of research.

Their research achievements have been published in academic journals for further analysis and theoretic goal. A Research Productivity awards ceremony was held here at UoS, under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtaiaq Ahmed.

In the event, the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) awarded 71 projects worth Rs60 million to the principal investigators out of which 19 for University College of Agriculture, 7 for Zoology, 6 Pharmacy, 6 Botany, 6 Sociology, 5 Biotechnology,5 Chemistry, 4 Economics, 3 Institute of Food Science & Nutrition, Urdu, 2 Education, 2; Physics, 2; History 1; Mass Communication, 1; Commerce, 1; and Mathematics, 1.

Out of these 71 awardees, 6 professors, 13 associate professors, 41 assistant professors and 11 lecturers will be getting funds as principal investigators. The second category of awards was included faculty members who have published in peer-review and impact factor journals in 2016.

An amount of Rs6.5 million was disbursed to 104 faculty members. They include 26 from Agriculture, 11 from Mathematics, 8 from Physics, 7 from Chemistry, 6 from Zoology, 5 from Urdu, 5 from Pharmacy, 4 from Botany, 4 from Computer Sciences, 4 from Psychology, 4 from Earth Sciences, 3 from Food Sciences, 3 from Medical Sciences, 3 from Economics, 3 from Biotechnology, 2 from English, 2 from Islamic Studies and 1 each from Library Sciences, Statistics, Social Work and Sociology.

He maintained that the university would soon find place in top10 universities of Pakistan and research culture would be promoted. The ceremony was attended by all the deans and heads of departments. The VC continued that research was the nub of academia. There are only a few universities inculcating the research culture, he said.

Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) Director and Dean Faculty of Management Sciences Dr Masood Sarwar Awan also addressed the ceremony and exclaimed that The Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation ORIC is striving to develop research sense in the campus.

He added that different activities of research are being adhered to promote research habits among the young scholars. An ORIC Faculty Research Productivity award ceremony was held at MBA Hall of the University of Sargodha.