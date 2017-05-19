QUETTA - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan Thursday said that nation saddened over the verdict of International Court of Justice on Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Talking to media men after reaching Quetta, the PTI chairman grilled the government over poor performance in the ICJ.

Imran Khan said that Narendra Modi wanted to destabilise Pakistan. Kulbhushan convicted of spying and running a terrorist network in Pakistan, he added.

He said that India was making efforts at every platform to undermine Pakistan.

The PTI chief was accompanied by vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Jahngir Tareen and other party leaders. Imran Khan will address a public gathering today at Ayub Stadium.

On Panama case, the PTI chief asked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to step down until the investigation of Panama case was completed. He claimed that all state machinery was used to save corruption of Sharif family. Nawaz Sharif has become a security risk, he held.

Imran said: “The leading challenge today Pakistan confronting is corruption”. He said he fought Panama case in Supreme Court, parliament and on roads in order to save nation’s wealth from corrupt elements.

He said it was PTI who kept the Panama case alive. All parties had talked of rigging in 2013 general elections, but PTI demanded to open just four constituencies.

On Balochistan deprivation, Imran Khan lamented that this situation would not have witnessed if due rights were given to Balochistan people. He said Friday (today) gathering would prove a milestone for rulers.

Balochistan people, he termed, most patriotic, but regretfully they had been kept backward in accordance with hatched conspiracy and were being overlooked in all projects of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).