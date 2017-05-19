HUJRA SHAH MUQEEM - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has a firm belief in democracy and all its struggle is for strengthening democratic institutions in the country.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Manzoor Ahmed Wattoo stated while talking to The Nation here the other day.

He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif cannot get rid of Panama Papers and claimed that the PM will have to go this year. He said Dawn Leaks is a big failure of the government. He lauded Pak Army for successfully suppressing terrorism in the country. He claimed Pakistan People’s Party will clinch the next general elections. He stressed effective steps to avoid rigging in elections.