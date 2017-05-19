TOBA TEK SINGH - Hypertension is a silent killer which can only be prevented by taking medicines and adequate precautionary measures.
This was crux of speeches made by speakers at a walk organised by Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) here in connection with World Hypertension Day. The walk was taken out to promote awareness among masses regarding harms of hypertension. A large number of doctors, paramedics and citizens participated in the walk. The speakers also advised the participants to get their blood pressure checked regularly.