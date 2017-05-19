BAHAWALPUR - Youth are future of Pakistan whose better education is collective responsibility of the nation. Punjab Minister for Special Education Ch Shafique Pappa said while addressing a laptop distribution ceremony here the other day. On the occasion, at least 199 students of Government Degree College for Special Education Bahawalpur were awarded laptops. The minister said that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif is committed to the development and promotion of education and the laptop scheme is part of his efforts to make the province population educated and advanced in technology. He said that the laptops can help the students search for their education and get in touch with modern inventions and researches in different sciences. He said that Pakistan has been led towards prosperity and everyone is aware of the steps the government has been taking for the public welfare. He said that bright students are being awarded scholarships worth billions of rupees in accordance with the Punjab Education Endowment Funds. Similarly, Rs1.9 million families have been given loans under Self Employment Scheme.

Provincial Minister Agriculture Naeem Bhaba also addressed the ceremony and distributed laptops to special students. Member Assembly Afzal Gul, Dr Syed Wasim Akhtar, Commissioner Saqib Zafar and Additional Secretary Higher Education Abdul Jabbar also attended the ceremony.