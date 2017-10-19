ISLAMABAD : Four major generals of Army have been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general.

According to the ISPR, those who have been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general included Maj-Gen Majid Ehsan, Maj-Gen Aamir Abbasi, Maj-Gen Abdullah Dogar and Maj-Gen Hamooduz Zaman. Lt-Gen Abdullah Dogar has been appointed Corps Commander Multan, while Lt-Gen Majid Ehsan has been given the portfolio of president of the National Defence University as the position was lying vacant following the premature retirement of his predecessor Lt-Gen Rizwan Akhtar.