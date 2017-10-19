ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will leave for Turkey today to attend the D-8 Summit being held tomorrow (October 20).
Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif is attending the 17th Council of Ministers meeting that will precede the summit, said a foreign ministry statement.
This is the ninth summit of eight developing countries that is Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey.
Pakistan is the current chair of the D-8.
It assumed chair at the eighth Summit of D-8, held in Islamabad in November 2012.
Pakistan continued to hold the chair beyond the normal period of two years.
During Islamabad Summit in November 2012 two landmark documents were signed: the D-8 charter and global vision.
The prime minister will hand over the chairmanship of the D-8 Summit to Turkey.
The Istanbul Summit is expected to adopt a declaration and a plan of action, the statement said.
Major areas of cooperation in D-8 Charter are; industry, agriculture and food security, energy, trade, transportation and tourism.
The Istanbul Summit will inter-alia be an occasion to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the organization.
The prime minister is expected to interact with the leaders of D-8 member states on the sidelines of the summit.
Our Staff ReporterThis news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 19-Oct-2017 here.