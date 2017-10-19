HAFIZABAD-The Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) centre set up in the District Judicial Complex on the orders of Chief Justice of Lahore High Court has shown appreciable results and the litigants in petty cases have received speedy relief.

The incharge judge of the court Ilyas Raza Nasir said that since June last, the court has disposed of 94 cases of petty nature. Most of the cases belong to litigation between parents and their children who were too much perturbed over the delayed disposal of the cases and now they were pleased for reconciliation which has saved the future of their families. The judge further said that such cases are being deposed of within a month and the decision of the court cannot be challenge in any court.

On the other side, the regional police officer of Gujranwala said an all-out effort was being made to change ‘thana culture’ and ensure protection of life, honour and property of the citizens.

Laying the foundation stone of Khidmat Centre here, the RPO said that the police had given top priority to weeding out crimes, and called upon the members of civil society to extend their active cooperation to achieve the objectives. Sultan Azam Taimori said that cops had laid down their lives for the protection of the citizens and their sacrifices would not be forgotten. The Punjab Police have chalked out the plan for the welfare of the families of martyred COPs. He said that the Khidmat Centres have been set up in Punjab to provide service to the complainants round-the-clock. He hoped that it would further improve the performance of the police.

He said that Hafizabad district police got first position in the Punjab as far as recovery and arrest of the sizeable number of proclaimed offenders is concerned. He congratulated the DPO and gave away commendation certificates to him and other policemen for their good performance and directed them to strive hard to maintain the standard of their performance.

Later, he laid floral wreath at the ‘Yaadgar-i-Shuhada’ in Police Lines and later met with the dependants of the martyred COPS and took lunch with them in the newly-constructed mess, which he also inaugurated. He assured them that all sorts of facilities would be provided for the dependents of the martyred cops.