MIRPUR (AJK)- AJK President Sardar Masood Khan Wednesday urged upon the international community to bring to an end the atrocities and war crimes being committed by the military forces in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir .

The United Nations and other human rights organisations must send their fact-finding teams to IOK to assess and report the war crimes and violations of humanitarian law, said President Masood. Any resistance by India must be brought up in all international forums in order to expose their true face, said Masood Khan while talking to acting prime minister of AJK Raja Nisar Ahmad, who called on him at his office on Wednesday.

Matters of political significance, ongoing development projects in AJK and the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir came in discussion. The two Kashmiri leaders expressed their deep concern over the humanitarian crisis in IOK. The president said that unimaginable human rights violations are taking place at the hands of the Indian occupation forces. Even though the freedom struggle has gathered momentum, our struggle will continue till the people of Kashmir attain their right to self determination.

Both the leaders expressed their satisfaction over the ongoing development projects in AJK. The president pledged to focus on the development projects especially road infrastructure, power production, extraction industry, education and many other sectors. He said, “Educational institutions have to prioritise merit-based selections in order to provide quality education for the young generation. The youth of Pakistan and AJK are the catalyst of change and will shape the future of our country.”