ISLAMABAD: The Arabic language can play an effective role to unite the Muslim Ummah.

This was stated by Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Ahmed Al- Malkiy on Wednesday while addressing the inaugural session of a two-day conference on “Development of Arabic prose in the second half of 20th Century”. The conference has been organized by the Arabic Department at the NUML.

Al- Malkiy said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy deep bilateral relations. In this regard, he said that Riyadh wants to further boost relations with Islamabad in every field, especially in education.

With Saudi Arabia considered the de facto leader of the Muslim world and with recent tensions with neighbouring Qatar, Al-Malkiy said that every effort will be taken to bring the Muslim Ummah to one platform.

The ambassador noted that the development of Arabic prose was a rich area for research. Earlier, NUML Director General Brig Muhammad Ibrahim said that every Muslim has a strong connection with Arabic since it is the language of the Holy Quran and the Ahadiths spurring the special interest in this language.